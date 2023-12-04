President Juleen Omond with her design – can you tell it was the group’s Christmas do? Photo / Dave Murdoch

President Juleen Omond with her design – can you tell it was the group’s Christmas do? Photo / Dave Murdoch

Art created by 17th and 18th-century European painters inspired the Dannevirke Floral Art Group’s latest efforts.

Late spring offers a multitude of colourful blooms and when a style that celebrates bright colours is added, you get the results portrayed.

The gorgeous flowers of spring in a Dutch Flemish design. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The show table designs are Dutch Flemish and copied pictures created by the painters where designs featured one of every different flower available in as colourful a display as possible.

There was a touch of the macabre also with an underlying theme of time passing and even death – hence the items reflecting nests, half-peeled fruit and even skulls.

Stylistic Christmas trees entirely made from plant materials. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The group was also taught to make stylistic Christmas trees using plant material, the external covering being flax fibre wrapped around three sticks.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.