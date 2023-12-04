Art created by 17th and 18th-century European painters inspired the Dannevirke Floral Art Group’s latest efforts.
Late spring offers a multitude of colourful blooms and when a style that celebrates bright colours is added, you get the results portrayed.
The show table designs are Dutch Flemish and copied pictures created by the painters where designs featured one of every different flower available in as colourful a display as possible.
There was a touch of the macabre also with an underlying theme of time passing and even death – hence the items reflecting nests, half-peeled fruit and even skulls.
The group was also taught to make stylistic Christmas trees using plant material, the external covering being flax fibre wrapped around three sticks.
