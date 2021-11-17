Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 17 Hawke's Bay nurses stood down over vaccine, patient care 'won't be compromised'

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde
4 mins to read
Hawke's Bay DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking pleased that 98 per cent of staff have now been vaccinated. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking pleased that 98 per cent of staff have now been vaccinated. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay District Health Board has promised patients their quality of care won't be affected by the stand-down of 51 staff members, including 17 nurses, for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine.

The figure, as of 9am

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.