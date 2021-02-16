Covid 19 coronavirus: Napier hospo identity Rob Poole welcomes level 1 announcement

SOL3 MIO has postponed their performance at Black Barn on Saturday. Photo / File

A Napier hospitality business owner says the move down to alert level 1 makes him "really happy" as he prepares to welcome those still celebrating Art Deco.

Art Deco Masonic and Emporium Eatery & Bar general manager Rob Poole said operating under the downgraded level is "almost business as usual".

"We are looking forward to welcoming those still coming to Napier to enjoy the weekend," he said.

"The pleasing thing is we've got people who have decided they're coming [and] no matter what they're going to get dressed up and our team are looking forward to welcoming those who are coming this weekend.

"Our team are going to get into the spirit of things and will be dressed up."

Already impacted by alert level 3 in Auckland and the cancellation of the Art Deco Festival, they have had a number of accommodations booking cancellations which was "inevitable".

The three days of alert level 3 in Auckland and alert level 2 in the rest of the country had impacted the business.

"When Auckland goes to level 3 it impacts on the rest of the country, especially those involved in hospitality and accommodation, it's our biggest market.

"We've seen the impact of that the whole week, when you compare that to last year it is significant."

Poole said he supported the decision to cancel Art Deco: "It was obviously a very hard decision.

"As someone in the industry, I know that they had caterers ... the uncertainty of what the alert level was going to be, [they] just can't take that risk.

"It's disappointing and my heart goes out to anyone involved in the festival."

He said it had been a tough year for those working in hospitality and urged people to "be kind to them".

Before the announcement, there had been a number of event postponements and cancellations due to the uncertainty.

New Zealand musical trio SOL3 MIO has postponed their performance at Black Barn.

Due to be held on Saturday, the show has been moved to April 2.

A statement released by the trio said due to Auckland's move to alert level 3, SOL3 MIO are not able to be together in rehearsals with the production team.

"The rest of the New Zealand tour remains unaffected pending any upcoming alert level restrictions," a spokeswoman said.

Tickets will remain valid for the new dates, but for those who are unable to attend, refunds are available via their Moshtix account.

Refund applications close on Friday, March 5.