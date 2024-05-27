A man in his 60s was taken to hospital in serious condition after hitting a cattle beast on SH2. Photo / Michaela Gower

A driver has been taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition after hitting a cattle beast on State Highway 2 in Central Hawke’s Bay.

The highway was closed for roughly an hour after police were called to the scene near the intersection with Argyll Rd between Waipawa and Ōtane at 3.07am. A helicopter and Hato Hone St John were also sent to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said there were reports of stock on the road at the time.

The road was reopened around 4.14am and the driver taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by ambulance, a St John spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the vehicle hit a cattle beast and no one was trapped.

Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said at 8.30am a man in his 60s was being assessed at Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department.