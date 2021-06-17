Cath Cameron retires from Totara College

Principal Debbie Max invites Cath to cut the cake.

By Dave Murdoch

After 30 years at Totara College Cath Cameron has retired from her role as secretary and her farewell was truly fitting for a great servant of the school.

During her farewell a poem written especially for the occasion called "Go See Cath" was read and it truly summed up her role as secretary as it grew over those 30 years.

She is the first to admit that when she left Holloway and Irwin after 10 years' service for a month trial as secretary at Totara College she did not know if she would cope. She knew the school, having volunteered to help in the infant department, but computers took a bit of figuring.

She has thrived on the challenge, moving through different systems with ease although the prospects of imminent major changes again told her it was time to pass over the mantle.

She came to a small school in 1990 but with the arrival of principal Ray Green in 1994 who organised its integration into the New Zealand System in 1995, its development of curriculum, growth of buildings and the addition of a secondary department, Cath's role expanded so that if anyone wanted something it was "Go See Cath".

She is proud of certain highlights in the school:

■ the introduction of the Garden Expo in 1995 as a unique fundraiser, so successful it has just completed its 26th year,

■ The building of the WWI Memorial Garden,

■ The establishment of Totara College as a Civil Defence hub,

■ The creation of the school grounds.

Most of all she has enjoyed meeting and working with staff, students, parents and boards of trustees who have together made Totara College such a wonderful school under the direction of principals Ray Green and Deb Max (since 2004).

In her farewell speech, Cath said: "Watching successive generations of children enrol, many starting as timid 5-year-olds and leaving as young adults ready to start their next chapter whether tertiary or vocational, has been awesome but most of all I treasure the relationships I have built with these lovely young people and their parents."

Busy enough as the school secretary, Cath found time to research and write 'Te Rehunga 1905-2005' for its centennial, get married and raise two children and now hosts her 13 grandchildren on a regular basis.

In fact she has just managed three unique celebrations all in a week – 30-50-70 – retiring after 30 years, celebrating 50 years of marriage and her 70th birthday.

Cath's farewell at The Hub on June 2 truly reflected the love and respect felt for her. It is best described in her own words:

"With my retirement imminent, my wonderful colleagues at Totara College totally blessed me with a farewell function at the Hub last Wednesday.

"All the secret squirrel meetings going on at the school over the past month revealed a beautifully organised afternoon at the Hub with the full school in attendance, former staff and board members plus many family, friends and business colleagues, even a surprise visit by two teachers and the junior class from the kura where two of my grandies attend.

"A powhiri welcomed myself and my family into the Hub, called and replied to by two senior Totara students, Charlotte and Heidi, and my granddaughter Riley replied on behalf of our family, beautifully singing the Hallelujah chorus in te reo.

"Our principal, Debbie Max then bestowed a great honour by placing our school's Korowai cloak around my shoulders and bidding Bob and I to sit centre stage (now we know how it felt for the Queen and Duke lol).

"Following a number of heart-warming and truly humbling speeches and messages and a waiata by the kura, I had the honour of cutting a cake with flowers that were a true work of art, made and iced by a very, very talented Totara parent and was presented with a magnificent sculpture with a plaque commemorating my 30 years at Totara College (engraved by a senior Totara student, Josiah), plus an album of 30 years of memories beautifully crafted by Sue Holdaway (who will more than ably fill my position as office admin) plus a beautiful bouquet.

"Following, the whole student body and staff took the stage to sing as only Totara can. As the main body left the stage with the male students from youngest to eldest staying, a powerful and moving Haka (written especially for Totara), led by Josiah Max, was performed in my honour which truly moved me to tears.

"A magnificent afternoon tea which some likened to a wedding breakfast followed, which again was thanks to parents and staff. To cap off this day of celebration many of the staff, family and friends met together at High Street Bistro for a magnificent meal and further sharing of memories. The following are a few photos captured by my friend Wendy but I'm sure there are many other pics I'm yet to see. As staff were too busy with afternoon tea to have a group pic taken, it is lucky we took one a few days before.

"To all, I say a heartfelt thank you. I can't believe the honour you bestowed upon me when for 30 years I believe I was just doing my job. Love you all and will miss you very much so maybe expect a visitor now and again at Totara College for morning tea."