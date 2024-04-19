Voyager 2023 media awards
Canny view: Wealth is about enjoying a lifestyle of choice without worry - Nick Stewart

By Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart says you need to make sure before buying, or even if you already own your home, that you can afford to keep up with the ongoing costs in addition to servicing your mortgage. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION

Holding property does not make you wealthy. In fact, it can cost you quite a bit.

Wealth, by true definition, isn’t about one’s worth but about enjoying a lifestyle of choice without worry.

Many

