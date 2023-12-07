Creative Arts Napier, known as CAN, wants to let locals know they are here and its doors are open to everyone.

OPINION

We are very excited to introduce a new opportunity for artists in our community in 2024 with the 100 day project.

The 100 day project phenomenon has been popping up around the globe for years. The premise “do something creative every day for 100 days” is something an individual can tackle at any time, but one of the major issues artists struggle with is working in isolation. Even the most disciplined artist can struggle to stay on track when they are only accountable to themselves.

The programme includes in-depth support from the two experienced mentors, Kate Hartmann and Anna Layzell.

They will provide one-on-one guidance and exercises initially to help gain clarity and refine direction, six in-person group check-in meetings along the way, regular contact and feedback through a private Facebook group, and a curated group exhibition in a professional gallery space at the end of it.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

The reasons why people sign up for 100 Days a Journey are varied, from really wanting to challenge aspects of their existing art practice, to exploring a new art material or simply to prioritise daily creative moments.

If you are interested in this amazing opportunity, you are invited to meet the mentors at CAN on the Saturday, January 20, 2024. Drop in between 10am and 2pm to find out more. For further information go to www.thecan.co.nz and www.tutere-gallery.com.

We are delighted to announce Pam Wildbore is back with a new collection. The Colour Me Happy exhibition runs from Friday December 8 till Thursday, January 11. Come and view these gorgeous and striking resin works in our Small Gallery this summer.

You can meet the artist. Wildbore will be in residence at CAN on the following Sundays to chat about her art and her processes - come along for a cuppa and a chat December 10, 17 and 31 and January 7, from 10am till noon each day.

Pam Wildbore with one of her resin works at the NZ Art Show in Wellington earlier this year.

“This exhibition is a reflection of the past 12 months,” Wildbore says. My work has organically evolved … shape changes expanded, experimenting with different resins, all while maintaining layers of bold vibrant colour.

“Resin continues to fascinate me. Painting with resin is challenging. Where resin wants to go, it will go. It cannot be tamed. There is a balance of natural flow and restriction that needs to be reached to maintain even slight control.

“As I continue to spread my colourful wings, I am grateful for the opportunities. I am thankful to all that connect to the colour, and I appreciate all the support.”

The CAN foyer is once again filled with the beautiful visual musings painted by local artist Kiri Goodspeed. Born in Christchurch but raised in Hawke’s Bay, She is self-taught and paints a wide variety of subjects but particularly loves the challenge of capturing water.

Goodspeed is also a keen amateur photographer and often uses her own reference photos, particularly of local scenery. She has exhibited and sold nationally and internationally to a number of private collectors. She paints each piece with the hope of it being enjoyed as much in 30 years as it is today.

Kiri Goodspeed wants her paintings to be more than art - she wants them to be a timeless experience.

The CAN Summer Market is in full swing and is open every day in our Main Gallery until January 4. A wonderful night was had by those who attended the opening celebration on December 1.

Talented musician Liam Farris brought the summer vibes, while the crowds enjoyed refreshing cider kindly donated by the local legends at Zeffer.

If you want to shop local and support Hawke’s Bay artists and creators, now is your chance. The market is packed with beautiful homewares, a wide range of textiles, sweet-smelling soaps, baby gifts, jewellery, glassware, natural remedies, paintings and prints, candles, woodwork, ceramics, cards, Christmas decorations and much more.

Forget the humdrum of mass-produced plastic that ends up in landfills, give unique gifts that are made to treasure. Everything is made with love and passion. As well as that, many of our creators maintain sustainable practices.

Also on in the lead-up to Christmas, For the Love of Lino, a printmaking exhibition featuring work by Ink Moth Studio’s Lisa Feyen’s Lino club class of 2023, will be on display.

“Printmaking is a medium that offers boundless possibilities, and endless scope for learning. This exhibition is a celebration of both groups’ achievements, and an opportunity for them to share their success with family and friends,” Feyen said.

Come and view a gorgeous collection of framed and unframed limited edition artworks over the next few weeks.

For the kids, the lovely Sara from St Beads will again be running her popular school holiday workshops in the lead-up to Christmas, perfect for gifts.

Find St Beads in the CAN workshop from December 19-23. Visit www.stbeads.co.nz for all the details and to book an activity.

CAN is hosting a series of creative kids workshops during the holidays in January, details to come soon. Sign up to our e-newsletter to stay up to date by emailing bookings@thecan.co.nz.

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the experiences available at Creative Arts Napier, your community arts centre in Napier City.