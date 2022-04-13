Rivers of London by Ben Aaronovitch

Rivers of London – Ben Aaronovitch (Orion, $24.99)



Reviewed by Louise Ward, Wardini Books

This police procedural novel is the first in a series to feature PC Peter Grant, just out of his probationary period in the London Metropolitan Police and hoping to make detective.

The powers that be judge his talents to lie elsewhere – he's clever, but easily distracted – until he finds a witness at the scene of a Covent Garden murder who turns out to be … a ghost.

It was all station houses, uniforms and keeping public order until this point and then a wholly unexpected side of London is revealed, one where vengeful spirits take over the minds of everyday citizens and ancient creatures lurk just out of sight. The gods of the Thames and its tributaries take human form and have the occasional spat.

Peter is seconded to DI Thomas Nightingale who lives and works from The Folly, a beautiful, many roomed London home. There he will discover that not only has he a talent for spotting spectral witnesses, but he is to become an apprentice wizard, learning spells that will get him out of many a tight spot.

The other resident of The Folly is Molly, who does for them. Molly has beautiful long glossy hair, glides noiselessly and has interestingly sharp dentistry. Their home is a character in its own right and when Toby the ghost hunting dog joins the team their little, highly irregular family, is complete.

Peter works closely with PC Lesley May, a proper copper with an eye on the detail and a talent for fingering collars. Peter fancies Lesley like rotten. When one murder turns into another with the same horrific injuries inflicted upon the victims, Peter, Lesley and DI Nightingale combine forces to investigate.

To read Rivers of London is to enter a world we thought we'd left behind as children, one where magical impossibility becomes possible and absurdly plausible. Fans of a darn good crime novel who never knew they would enjoy a fantasy novel will absolutely love this series.

A pop up Rivers of London book club will take place at Havelock North Library at 7pm on Wednesday, May 4. Email books@wardini.co.nz to register.