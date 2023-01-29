NKII board with Te Kahui Ohanga members. Photo / Supplied

A clear ambition of the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII) board chairman, Bayden Barber, has been to build relationships and connect with other organisations in the community to build on our common goals and aspirations for whānau, hapū, iwi and community development.

Late last year, an invitation was extended from the NKII board to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC), and Te Kahui Ohanga (TKO) Post Settlement Group Entities (PSGEs) to attend the first NKII board hui of the new year which took place on Thursday, January 19. The objective of the invitations was to connect, share aspirations and build a good relationship.

The day commenced with the HBRC meet and greet, a mihi whakatau/welcome and the coming together of two boards which have common interests to protect the natural environment.

Among the HBRC team were Kahungunu leaders – Cr Charles Lambert from Te Wairoa, Cr Hinewai Ormsby from Te Whanganui A Orotu, and Cr Thompson Hokianga from Heretaunga. Thompson wore a dual hat as he is also the Heretaunga Taiwhenua representative on the NKII board.

Discussion topics included the HBRC Māori committee and links to Taiwhenua, to ensure that the voices of hapū, marae and whānau are heard on environmental activities. The first Māori committee will meet next month.

“We have evolved as a council in terms of effective partnering of Iwi, central and local government and consistent for Māori representation at a governance level,” Ormsby said.





Current HBRC chief executive James Palmer felt positive about the meeting.

“Today is a special day that demonstrates progress in our mahi,” Palmer said.

“There is a vast amount of ongoing work that is in front of us all and I’m excited and proud that we have built the partnership foundation.”

After a shared lunch, the NKII board met with the Te Kahui Ohanga (TKO) a group made up of Heretaunga Taiwhenua and Post Settlement Group Entities. An open discussion took place about working collaboratively now and going forward as they work on common aspirations and strengthen the relationships that may bring further growth, investment and other opportunities for whānau, hapū, iwi development.

“This is groundbreaking and the future looks brighter as we unite and collaborate efforts, working smarter, unitedly for a common cause which should always be to strengthen, sustain and enhance the mana and wellbeing of our whānau, hapū, iwi, and the communities and environments in which we live. This particular mahi we are doing is all about whakapapa and our need to come together,” said Brian Ruawai-Hamilton, NKII board member (Southern Taurahere representative).