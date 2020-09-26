By Louise Gould

A tense division one men's hockey final ended in Bay 1 Independent clinching the title on penalties over their Bay Independent 2.

Bay 1 goalkeeper Jack McGrail was instrumental in keeping the game level and topped off a man of the match performance with a shootout winning save against Black Stick Shea McAleese to beat their club rivals.

After the game finished 2-2, Bay 1 was crowned champions after a 6-5 shootout victory at Park Island on Saturday afternoon.

It took until the third quarter for Bay 1 to open the scoring, before Bay 2 responded instantly with a goal from New Zealand representative Sean Findlay.

Bay 1 was soon up again, but celebrations were short lived as their opponents reacted quickly to draw the scores level in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

Neither team caved during the final quarter with a number of penalty corners and shots all saved by both keepers Logan Geary and McGrail.

The shootout was as intense as the fourth quarter, with both teams unable to be separated, ending in a sudden death scenario.

Goalkeeper McGrail, 16, denied veteran McAleese's initial attempt and defended his goal for the full eight seconds - securing his team the victory.

McAleese said it was fitting that McGrail won the game for Bay 1 in the shootout after a great performance throughout a very even match.

"Their player of the game was Jack, the goalie," he said,

"In the game he saved five or six shots that were just like 'woah'. He's a proper good goalkeeper and showed his worth in the shootout as well."

Reflecting on the season for both Bay Independent sides, McAleese said it was the right decision to split their squad into two teams.

McAleese added: "When you draw and it goes to a shootout, that's a reflection of how even the teams are - which is what we were trying to achieve."

Star of the show McGrail, who put his title winning performance down to pure confidence in the shootout, played through the pain after having a nerve root block injection in his back just two days prior to the final.

"I knew they had three class players, three New Zealand reps and I thought 'it's okay if they score, but I've got to save at least two'," he said.

"It was great to get one up over Shea, who has a few hundred caps for New Zealand now. That always feels good."

Bay 1 player-coach Charles Jenkins said the young goalie's impact on the game was incredible, especially after medical treatment just days before.

"We would've lost without a performance like that" Jenkins said