Dannevirke farmer Mark Redward has revealed an interesting slice of Tararua's history.

He said when driving to Weber recently he passed fallen trees which were planted in about 1885 by Scottish setter Douglas Hamilton.

"Hamilton was from the lowlands of Scotland who, as a young man, worked at Akitio Station for the owner, Dr Featherstone.

"When opportunities permitted he frequently explored inland and on one such venture he discovered the Waitahora valley."

Redward said Hamilton then proceeded to lease then purchase the lower flats and rolling hills in the area.

"He became the first farmer to settle in the district. He imported sheep from Melbourne and these were driven around the coast from Wellington to Akitio and over the hills to Waitahora."

After winning the trust of local Māori, Hamilton taught them farming skills such as blade shearing and fencing, Redward said.

"In about 1945, while driving to Weber my father Damer Redward pointed to a long row of then huge pine trees growing by the road side and pointed to tiny posts engulfed in the base of each tree.

"He told me that in 1908, when he was a boy, there were tiny trees with four posts and rails around each one.

"A close examination of the stump reveals a post top sticking out of the stump and this was the same for many of the other pine stumps."

Redward said Hamilton later marked a trail between Mangatoro and Dannevirke by planting marker trees, usually eucalyptus or macrocarpa.

"He had a depot at the west end of McCallum St once Dannevirke became established.

"In 1891 he was declared bankrupt. Because he had been well thought of by local Māori who had lived and worked with him, they felled and pitsawed a totara tree at the end of Hamilton Rd and actually built a house for him and gave him the surrounding acres."

Redward said this 100-odd acres has been owned by his family for 12 years.

"I have cultivated and drained this land and judging by the number and variety of horse shoes Hamilton and his family of five children left behind in the soil, they could be honoured as the first equestrian family in this district."