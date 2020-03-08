The Hawke's Bay Regional Council Māori Committee has appointed two new chairs.

Mike Paku and Michelle McIlroy were appointed as co-chairs of the committee after their first meeting in the new triennium.

The committee, which makes recommendations to Regional Council on matters of relevance affecting Māori people in the region, aims to fulfil the Māori consultative undertaking of council, in particular regard to principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Māori Committee includes both elected councillors and 12 representatives of four of the six Ngāti Kahungunu Taiwhenua/Executive in the region.

Paku and McIlroy will take turns attending the full Regional Council meetings.

Mike Paku and Michelle McIlroy will take turns attending the full Regional Council meetings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Representatives were also appointed by the Māori Committee to all the Regional Council's committees.

Peter Eden was appointed to the Corporate and Strategic Committee, Api Robin to the Regional Transport Committee and Dr Roger Maaka to the Environment and Integrated Catchment Committee.

Maaka, along with Katairaina Kawana, was also appointed to the Hearing Committee.

McIlroy and Maaka have also been appointed as representatives on the Environment and Integrated Catchment Committee's Climate Change sub-committee.