School holiday programmes, drivers' programmes, sports initiatives and youth work training was all crammed into a two-week space at the Dannevirke Youth Centre during the school holidays.

Tararua Community Youth Services manager Jeanne O'Brien says the Youth Centre was a hive of activity where the Youth Leadership Team supported a number of young people. They participated in games and local services in an effort to connect them with services that support their physical and mental wellbeing, while also connecting with the Youth Mentoring and Leadership Team.

Boronia Lilo, along with her team Valma Joyce, Mihikotukutuku-Maira Anne Lawson, Thomas Lilo, Jakahn Maru-Lilo and Jason Torrey, support this diverse group of young men and women running a range of fun activities including "minute to win it challenges," slime making, jewellery making, beauty and haircuts, licence quizzes, learning to cook cheap meals, growing a potato in a bucket, cleaning up of the Dannevirke skate bowl, basketball, netball, boxfit, team challenges and activities to a final day with the girls ending up at the Hawke's Bay Farm Yard and the boys at Flip Out.

Johnson Harrison, Nikita Paikea and Richard Harrison-Kamura continued the holidays for the older young people with learner licences and driving lessons – also attending the "Make Drive Work For You" course in Napier to support their upskilling in teaching young people to drive and giving them the tools to help themselves.

O'Brien said three youth leaders also attended a youth mental health training session in Whanganui.

"These skills will support their never ending work with young people who seek support and guidance around strengthening their mental health."

O'Brien said the service also welcomed a visit from MP Kieran McAnulty who has been supporting the continued push to have alcohol and other drugs and mental health services available to young people aged between 10 to 19.

"These are exciting times," said O'Brien.

To end the week the service supported 18 rangatahi to travel to Auckland to compete in the Iwi of Origin for Ki ō Rahi.

A full on day of Ki ō Rahi against other Iwi saw Tāmaki Nui a Rua Rangatahi make the final against Tūwharetoa and take the win by three points.

The team not only won the Iwi of Origin but also won a Ki ō Rahi kit of their own – along with medals and a trophy.

It is hoped that the Ki ō Rahi kit will be put to good use with the group looking to run a competition of their own to fundraise for their trip back to Auckland next year.