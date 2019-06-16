Emergency services rushed to a fire in a skip bin outside Pacifica Restaurant in Napier this morning.

A fire communications spokesperson said two appliances were called from Napier and Hastings and they were able to extinguish the fire in minutes.

They received the call just after 7.30am today and it's unknown if any damage has been caused by the fire.

Fire crews had to extinguish a blaze in a skip bin outside Pacifica Restaurant this morning. Photo File

The Marine Parade restaurant, owned and run by chef Jeremy Rameka, is one the Bay's most acclaimed eateries, In 2017 it was named New Zealand's Restaurant of the Year in the Cuisine Good Food Awards.

More to come.