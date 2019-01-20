

The limitless digital age has ended an era for a beloved Hastings video store which will permanently close its doors at the end of the month.

Civic Video manager Julie Lake says it's the interaction with customers she'll miss the most, as she's put everything on sale while the store prepares to close down.

There are a few reasons for the closure, but the digital era is one of the key contributing factors.

From Netflix to online streaming and illegal movie downloads, Hastings Civic is one of many video stores to close down across New Zealand.

"Our lease has also expired," Lake says, "but it's also companies not providing us with as much product as we used to get.

"Unfortunately it's a dying industry. Technology has caught up with us. But there are a lot of people who have come in and have told me how sad they are. One lady came in with a card, biscuits that she'd baked and chocolates for us."

The store had a loyal fan base before the digital offerings began to swallow video and DVD shops across the country.

"We've been in this industry 26 years, so we've seen a lot of changes and a lot of families come through. There are some people who come in, hire a couple of movies and have a chat."

When it came to film favourites it was often the action and adventure films that staff saw flying out the door.

"Its always the action heroes that are most popular. Anything marvel, like The Avengers.

"Dramas are also popular, Tom Hanks has always been a good watch along with Harry Potter - the kids would always come in after they had finished reading the books because they were then allowed to watch the film."

Lake said like most video stores, there were always issues with theft or people not returning videos or DVDs to the store.

"It's just an occupational hazard, it comes with the industry."

Lake said she had mixed feelings about the store's closure.

"I'll be sad to miss a lot of contact with the customers that we've had over the years and got to know how their cat is or their mother is. Their kids are growing up and they're off to university. We've also had some amazing staff too, a lot of kids who used to work for us have graduated from university and they pop in now and again to say hi."

While one door closes, another opens and Lake said while she's always done volunteering on the side, she'll use the free time to join more clubs and organisations as well as giving the garden her undivided attention.

"I'll retire, but going from 30 hours a week to doing nothing might be a bit of a shock to the system."