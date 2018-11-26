Tararua accounting company MCI and Associates has been named a finalist in New Zealand's Safest Place to Work awards, which are powered by Safe365, a leading cloud-based health and safety software provider, backed by Trade Me Jobs.

More than 1200 organisations had their data considered for the awards, with the 10 finalists in each category, small, medium and large businesses recognised at a prestigious awards evening in Auckland.

"We've been recognised for doing our bit, not just talking the talk, but walking the walk," MCI principal Esther McHardy said. "We're really chuffed to be named one of the top 10 in the medium business category."

The finalists had to demonstrate all-round high levels of risk management, capability, leadership, employee engagement and a culture which ensures people are healthy, safe and well at work every day.

"Launched two years ago by Safe365, we were one of the first companies in New Zealand to subscribe to the product," MCI practice manager, Rachel Dalgleish said.

"It enables us to measure and report on our health and safety capability and culture and we're absolutely thrilled to be a finalist as we feel it recognises our commitment to health and safety and the wellbeing of our team. Getting this recognition spurs us on and hopefully we'll be back at the awards again next year."

After being named a finalist MCI and Associates' health and safety capability was independently assessed by health and safety professionals, before the awards were presented.

MCI is one of the biggest office-based organisations in Tararua, with 56 staff across two offices in Dannevirke and Pahiatua.

"This award shows that we do care for our staff," McHardy said.

A recent initiative launched by MCI, which demonstrates their commitment to the wellbeing of their staff, is their Health Check scheme.

MCI pays for staff to have an annual, confidential health check provided by the Tararua Health Group.

"It's about looking after the health and wellbeing of our team," Dalgleish said.

"The health checks help identify health issues that might otherwise not be detected and health problems before they become serious. We also provide a free, confidential employee assistance programme to help staff if they are experiencing any personal or work-related difficulties. This service is provided by qualified, registered and experienced EAP specialists."

McHardy said helping staff manage their health is a win-win for everybody.

MCI has staff trained as fire wardens and first-aiders, and they take their roles very seriously.

"We took part in the recent Shake Out earthquake exercise, which was good practice for the real thing a week later," McHardy said.

"And we have emergency survival kits at the ready in our offices should we ever need them."

MCI and Associates is happy to talk to people about Safe365. If referred by MCI, there is a discount on subscriptions to the product. The offer is available to everyone, not just MCI clients.