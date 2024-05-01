Havelock North book launch raises $1300 for cyclone relief

Judith Bartlett signs her book Tales from a Tiny Bookshop at the book launch held at St Columba's Church, Havelock North. Photo / Owen Jones

Judith Bartlett signs her book Tales from a Tiny Bookshop at the book launch held at St Columba's Church, Havelock North. Photo / Owen Jones

Two Havelock North authors have raised $1300 for cyclone relief.

Judith Bartlett and Jocelyn Williams held a dual book launch at St Columba’s Church.

More than 40 people attended the event, taking the opportunity to chat with the authors and get their books signed.

Judith, a retired teacher who also manages Columba Books, writes poetry and has written four unpublished novels as well as children’s stories.

Her book, Tall Tales from a Tiny Bookshop tells the tale of herself along with 37 other volunteers who created the second-hand bookshop out of an unused room under the eaves of the St Columba’s Church.

The book also includes stories of those who were drawn to the shop.

Jocelyn Williams with her book, Kaleiodscope, at the book launch held at St Columba's Church, Havelock North. Photo / Owen Jones

Jocelyn, who is the writer of the Pounamu Trilogy series, launched her book, Kaleidoscope, which includes stories that reflect her musings on life.

Proceeds from the launch went to the Columba Cyclone Relief Fund, which is administered by the church and goes directly to cyclone victims for ongoing support.

The books can still be purchased at Columba Books in Havelock North or Columba Church office for the special price of $20 each.