

A commercial user of Hawke's Bay Airport says its operation would see no "significant impact" if the airport control tower closes.

Air Napier CEO Shah Aslam said while some will lose jobs as a result of the closure, it will not heavily impact their operations.

"We have talked through the changes proposed by Airways for air traffic control at Napier and Gisborne, and while we sympathise with the controllers that might be facing redundancy, we do not think the closure of the two towers will have a significant impact on our operations," he said.

Air Napier has continued to operate flights from Hawke's Bay Airport to Gisborne for freight and to Wairoa in support of the Hawke's Bay District Health Board during the Covid-19 response.

Advertisement

It has also flown charter flights to airports throughout New Zealand, including new initiatives like the movement of pets.

However, the New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association described the situation as comparable to removing traffic lights at a busy intersection.

"That is one interpretation. But it is about managing risk and provided the procedures to be flown for approach and departures are well designed, well depicted and clearly understood and used properly by all users, the risk presented by operating in uncontrolled airspace can be managed," they said.

A number of airports in New Zealand used by scheduled Air New Zealand flights already function without an air traffic control, including Kerikeri, Whangarei and Hokitika.

Other second and third tier airlines operate scheduled flights in and out of Whakatane, Whanganui, Timaru, Oamaru and Taupo without local air traffic control.

Aslam added: "If Airways reduce the level of service at Napier and Gisborne, I am confident we can all continue to operate in a safe manner by understanding the procedures and applying good airmanship and patience."