

They couldn't see the view out the windows, test the shower pressure or even check for mould.

But for Napier's Mark and Kerryn Smith, who purchased one of the 39 houses sold in Hawke's Bay during level 4 lockdown in April, a drive past was enough to sell it to them.

According to the latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand report, the number of properties sold last month across New Zealand decreased by 78.5 per cent from the same time last year – from 6082 to 1305, and by 83 per cent in Hawke's Bay.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: how lockdown hit house sales, 62% drop in final week of March

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Over 5,000 house sales left in limbo

• Covid 19 coronavirus: House prices tipped for 7 per cent fall, despite lockdown success

• Covid-19 lockdown toll: Number of house sales drop 78.5% but activity picking up again

It's obvious why. No one was allowed to view homes, let alone attend an open home.

But for the Smiths, who completed the entire transaction in the space of three days, an online viewing and a quick drive past was enough to take the plunge on a new home on Joll Rd, Havelock North.

Mark Smith, and wife Kerryn, said their zero conditions offer was accepted within three days of first seeing the property online. Photo / Paul Taylor

"We've been looking to make the move to Havelock for a while for a bigger section, better views, closer to schools, closer to work and so on," Mark said.

"We saw the listing online and called Tremains. We were told an offer was about to be made, so needed to put our best foot forward – so we did.

Advertisement

"We made an offer with zero conditions to make it as favourable as possible and then received a call the following day to say it was ours – all within three days."

Mark, who viewed the three-bed property for the first time on Thursday, said their decision to buy was a hard one in the current property climate.

But he and new wife Kerryn, who were married on their return from Rarotonga two weeks before lockdown, needed a place.

"With Covid-19, we realised there would be uncertainty in the market.

"Buying anything unseen is a big gamble, especially a house. But it ticked most of the boxes."

Bayleys Hawke's Bay real estate agent Caleb Robinson, who completed two unconditional sales and another property that went under contract, said the sale of 39 homes was "impressive".

"I found it helpful for clients to have videos of the property – we got a lot of views from people wanting to view properties that way," he said.

"A lot of bookings and viewings were pencilled in for when lockdown was lifted too.

Advertisement

"Inquiries were strong and consistent during lockdown across properties with different price points, and open homes numbers are strong now too."

Interestingly, during lockdown, record median prices were recorded in Hawke's Bay, up 39.4 per cent on April 2019, from $465,000t o $648,000.

Both Hastings and Napier saw record median house prices in April 2020 at $645,000 and $700,000 respectively.

It's the first time the median price in the region has gone over the $600,000 mark in any month and was up a whopping $103,000 from March.

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said that was a reflection of the low volume of sales, particularly in lower-priced areas of Hawke's Bay.

Principle of Tremain Real Estate Simon Tremain said it is not all doom and gloom. Photo / File

Tremains Hawke's Bay sales manager Stuart Christensen said the nationwide lockdown made things difficult.

"Buying a home is an emotional decision - people like to touch and feel what they might be purchasing," he said of the lack of homes sold.

"It's one of those anomalies that occurred purely because of the lockdown."

Christensen said a real estate revival in alert level 2 was on the cards.

"We've already got good inquiries on homes coming in under alert level 2 and there is plenty of activity with new listings. The positive is that it is only upwards from here."

Christensen added: "People can go and view now and those numbers aren't going to be repeated, which is good news for all."