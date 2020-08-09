The seventh week and second week of the second round of the Trust Waikato Hamilton City premier netball competition saw a great performance by the Hamilton Girls High School Langman team with a stellar win against the experienced Verdettes Marist Old Girls.

There was nothing in the first quarter, with HGHS Langman with a one-goal lead. The score at the end of the first quarter was 10 goals to 9.

The second quarter was a repeat of the first quarter with the halftime score being 20 goals to 18.

In the third quarter, Marist Old Girls dominated and were able to take the lead.

The three-quarter score was 26 goals to 28. Then again in the final quarter the young schoolgirl team showed their mettle and were the eventual winners 40 goals to 35.

Amarnee Shepherd at C for HGHS Langman. Photo / Judy Macdonald

This was a great spectator game with neither team giving up. For HGHS Langman the team has been working towards playing a consistent four quarters after lapses in previous games have proved costly.

It was a great team game with everyone contributing well. There was some great defensive work by Veisinia Fakalelu at goal defence and Hannah Coffin at goal keep, both of whom earned some great ball.

Coffin moved to the position of goal shoot in the final quarter with Ivari Christie at goal attack. Both shooters were equally effective with solid performances in the shooting circle.

Teneia Erihana at wing attack and Christie linked up beautifully with the defence end providing some great ball into the shooters.

For Marist Old Girls they felt it was a well-contested, clean and controlled game.

The team had their moments of good play and managed to get a large number of attempts at goal but were not always able to consistently get the ball through the hoop. Standout was Niki Crombie at Centre who did some great drives through the court and displayed a lot of energy.

All credit to the young Hamilton Girls for a strong last quarter to pull through with the win.

FTNC Premier vs University of Waikato Premier

The other close and competitive game was that between FTNC Premier and University of Waikato Premier.

FTNC Premier took control early and led by 15 goals to 8 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was goal for goal. The halftime score was 24 goals to 17.

University Premier then won the third quarter, narrowing the gap to just 4 goals with the three-quarter score being 34 goals to 30.

FTNC Premier, however, finished how they started, and they were able to surge ahead. The final score was 45 goals to 37.

FTNC Premier made changes going into the third quarter which enabled them to consolidate their structures on attack and defence; however, the opposition still managed to win the quarter.

In the final quarter, a few small positional changes were made allowing the team to consolidate and dominate through court to ensure FTNC Premier initiated the lead.

FTNC Premier player of the day was Jade Wharemate at goal attack with great shooting accuracy and only missing two goals the entire game.

Eden Anderson at GA for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Wharemate attacked the ball using short front cuts splitting the circle defence and working hard on her through court defence.

For University Premier the introduction of Eden Anderson into goal attack in the second half provided experience and she helped deliver quality ball into the circle.

The team is constantly improving but still looking for a full game performance. Another great spectator game to watch.

Other games

Rounding out the top six teams, Nottingham Castle Rangers were dominant in their game against St Peters Premier. They led from start to finish and won the first three quarters with the final quarter a draw.

The halftime score was 33 goals to 16 and the fulltime score was 58 goals to 38. A great game from both teams.

In the remaining three games, Iwi Karearea Premier, Allied HOB Premier and FTNC Premier Reserve all had great performances and had comprehensive wins.

Allied HOB started well in their game against Waikato Diocesan Open A to lead by 30 goals to 9.

Waikato Diocesan had a better second half, but they had lost too much momentum to be competitive overall. The final score was 55 goals to 29.

For Allied HOB they took nothing for granted staying focused throughout. The youngest player is 17-year-old Bridie Potts who at wing defence had an outstanding game staying tight on defence and applying continued pressure.

On attack she found good space to pass into. Aroha Salu demonstrated her versatility this week moving from defence to playing wing attack.

Salu also fed the shooters good ball. Lucy Ross at goal shoot created smart angles enabling her to get close to the goal.

From a team perspective it is great to have the ability to move players around and to adjust to different combinations.

For Waikato Diocesan, despite a slow start they made a real impact in the third quarter which continued into the fourth quarter.

Aylee Gane, moving into goal defence, was a key player in this and she managed to disrupt the opposition's play, picking up ball and creating turnovers. The mid-court worked well.

Grace Wilson settled into the goal shoot position and helped create opportunities but was not always able to finish. The team kept grinding throughout.

Caitlyn Parrot at WA for Waikato Diocesan Open A. Photo / Judy Macdonald

FTNC Premier Reserve were ruthless over Morrinsville Open A and they too lead from start to finish. The halftime score was 21 goals to 9 and the final score was 44 goals to 16.

Iwi Karearea Premier had an improved performance this week and they were strong and consistent in their game against University of Waikato Premier Reserve.

They led from start to finish and never looked like letting up. The half time score was 26 goals to 7 and the final score was 53 goals to 21.

Indoor Premier Results

• University of Waikato Premier Reserve 21 vs Iwi Karearea Premier 53

• Hamilton Girls High School Langman 40 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 35

• FTNC Premier 45 vs University of Waikato Premier 37

• Morrinsville Open A 16 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 44

• Allied HOB Premier 55 vs Waikato Diocesan Open A 29

• Nottingham Castle Rangers 58 vs St Peters Premier 38