A new sport, Turbo Touch, started recently in Hamilton and is proving popular.

It is a mixture of netball, grid iron and touch rugby and given the reference to netball it piqued my interest so I went along to Fraser High School gym to watch.

There are 12 teams in the competition. Morrinsville also held a series in 2019.

The game involves two teams of five players. The aim is for players to score a touchdown by placing the ball on the black mat without entering the touchdown zone (mat) with any part of their body.

Players must jump over the mat when running around or behind the mat in a full attempt to not touch the mat (touchdown zone).

Tia Kemara making a move in the Turbo Touch action of the Hamilton competition. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Unlike traditional touch, the ball can be passed forwards and backwards, sideways, any way you like.

The game is action packed for all fitness levels and abilities and created as a fun, inclusive, social sport for everyone.

You will also find Turbo Touch within schools throughout New Zealand. The players in Hamilton are a mixture of NZ representative players and social family players.

Turbo Touch was developed by Touch New Zealand in association with Ike Tapine-Wilson and George Albert-Jahnke, two touch players who wanted to create a sport that could be played all year, indoor and out, that a wide range of people could enjoy.

It launched in Wellington in 2009, with competitions in Auckland, Northland, Tauranga, Central and South Island close behind.

The finals are on Wednesday, August 12 at Fraser High School gym starting at 6.45pm.

The organisers are also keen for another series so keep your eye out if you want a fast and energetic game to play.