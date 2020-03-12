The Gallagher Chiefs will celebrate 25 years of Chiefs Rugby when they return to FMG Stadium Waikato on Friday night to face the Hurricanes.

The New Zealand derby will kick-off at the earlier time of 7.05pm.

Not only will fans be celebrating moments in Chiefs Rugby history, some will be testing their gumboot throwing, with prizes up for grabs for fans who throw past 25m, one metre for every year of Chiefs Rugby.

To celebrate 25 years, a special $25 ticket bundle is on offer for the match which scores fans an adult and child ticket in goal line or family uncovered zones.

A new piece of Gallagher Chiefs jersey history will also be unveiled prior to teams kicking off. The new playing strip to be unveiled will be worn by the Gallagher Chiefs when the side take on the Bulls at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday 4 April.

Following the unveiling, fans will be able to purchase the new jersey from the merchandise stands at the game. Once the game has concluded, fans will also be able to purchase online.

The 'Loosies Zone' in FMG Stadium Waikato's Green Zone will be launched on Friday night.

The music will be turned up a notch, students will be chanting, beach balls will be tossed around, and t-shirt giveaways will be snapped up.

Fans are encouraged to get to the ground before 5.30pm to welcome the Gallagher Chiefs team as they enter FMG Stadium Waikato through Gate 1 and walk through the Whatanoa Gate.

Fans will then be in the draw to win cash if they are in their seat.

A seat number will be randomly drawn and if the winner is in the seat when it is called at 6pm, they will win $1000.

The future of the Gallagher Chiefs will be on display when the Gallagher Chiefs Development team take on the Blues Development ahead of the Gallagher Chiefs fixture.

Half time entertainment is set to challenge the crowd with Gallagher's Half Time Oranges activation.

Fans will be challenged to move large inflatable oranges from one end of the stadium to the other to raise $1000 for Variety — the Children's Charity.

While there is plenty of excitement on the field spectators and fans will be wowed with pyro technics, feel at home with Māori Toa's welcome and be entertained before the match with live music from teenager Ben Horlock.

The earlier kick-off time of 7.05pm gives families the opportunity to make an evening of it and enjoy the 1-Day Fun Zones with free kids' packs, flags, posters and activities to keep the kids entertained.

Limited edition playing cards will be available to purchase on the night which acknowledge significant milestones including Chiefs 100 game centurions, back-to-back Super Rugby title wins, international history-making fixtures and more.

For every pack sold of the Gallagher Chiefs playing cards, 100% of the purchase price will be donated to the Chiefs Rugby Club Official Community Partner, Variety – the Children's Charity.

The Chiefs squad to play the Hurricanes

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukeiaho 3. Ross Geldenhuys

4. Michael Allardice

5. Mitchell Brown

6. Lachlan Boshier

7. Sam Cane

8. Pita Gus Sowakula

9. Brad Weber

10. Aaron Cruden

11. Solomon Alaimalo

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Tumua Manu

14. Shaun Stevenson

15. Damian McKenzie

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater

17. Atu Moli

18. Reuben O'Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Mitchell Karpik

21. Lisati Milo-Harris

22. Kaleb Trask

23. Alex Nankivell

Gallagher Chiefs vs Hurricanes, Friday March 13, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, Gates Open: 4.15pm.

Curtain raisers: Chiefs Development vs Hurricanes Hunters, FMG Stadium Waikato, Friday March 13, 4.25pm.

Tickets: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets or from the ticketing office on Friday at Gate 1 at FMG Stadium Waikato. To celebrate 25 years, a special $25 ticket bundle is on offer for an adult and child ticket in the family uncovered or goal line zones.