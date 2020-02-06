Bailyn Sullivan will be a name that rugby followers in Hamilton and the Waikato are acutely aware of.

Spending the last few seasons as a regular in Waikato's Mitre 10 Cup side — Sullivan is well known to followers of Hamilton Marist in particular as he now looks to find a regular spot in the Chiefs side.

The utility back isn't new to the Super Rugby environment but he has only managed a handful of outings thus far, remaining down in the pecking order behind some of his more senior counterparts in what is a crammed-with-talent Chiefs backline.

In some ways, 2020 looks like it could more of the same as Sullivan works hard at trainings while also accepting he has a lot to learn.

"I'm just sitting back a little, watching the big boys go, guys like Aaron Cruden in particular have a huge impact on this team," Sullivan said.

It just goes to show the difference between the different levels in rugby, because if this was a provincial grassroots competition, Sullivan would be amongst the cream of the crop with near certain selection.

Not so much in Super Rugby, but Sullivan says his time eating up minutes on the park for Waikato in Mitre 10 Cup and all the experience he has had at club level will steer him well toward making a case for more Chiefs game time.

"Super Rugby is another beast in itself but I think my time in Mitre 10 Cup is just about getting minutes under my belt and being on the paddock helps me when it comes to being out here with these guys".

The improvements Sullivan eyes are simple, executing the basics well and learning how to be "world class" in whatever position he plays when the time comes.

"I need to be clinical because being world-class is about doing all those simple things that most people tend to forget about, I think in this environment I am best suited out on the wing because you can watch how the game unfolds out wide."

Sullivan will almost certainly go under the microscope soon, so all the 21-year old can do is continue bide his time.