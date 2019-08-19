It was finals weekend for the Hamilton Radiology & Midland Osteoporosis Group Saturday Open Grade competition on Saturday.
It was a mixed day in terms of weather with the day initially fine but ending in showers.
Prize giving was held at the conclusion of the relevant games.
There were some great games throughout the day with good spectator support and a few of the final games were really close showing how good the competition was this season.
In the Premier – Pool 1 final this was won confidently by Allied Hamilton Old Boys against Morrinsville College Open A by 39 goals to 22.
In the Premier – Pool 2 final this was a lot closer with only two goals the difference.
Rocket beat Cambridge High School by 25 goals to 23.
The A grade final was also close with Allied Hamilton Old Boys Premier Reserve beating FTNC White by 25 goals to 22.
Group Open Grade results
• Premier Pool 1
Winner – Allied Hamilton Old Boys Presidents
Runner up – Morrinsville College Open A
• Premier Pool 2
Winner – Rocket
Runner up – Cambridge High School Premier
• A Grade
Winner – Allied Hamilton Old Boys Premier Reserve
Runner up – FTNC White
• B Grade Pool 1
Winner – Rototuna Rustys
Runner up – Wolves Jade
• B Grade Pool 2
Winner – NZMA Melville MOGs Red
Runner up – Marist Mums
• C Grade
Winner – Kohatu Black
Runner up – Suburbs GCs
• D Grade
Winner – Ruffin Generation
Runner up – Te Rapa
• E Grade
Winner – NZMA Melville MOGs Green
Runner up – University of Waikato Yellow
Overall a successful day and end of season. At prize giving the players, supporters, coaches, managers, umpires and volunteers were thanked.
Fiona Miller, an umpire at the centre was awarded both the Janis Lane Theory Tutor award and the Margaret King Service award for umpiring over and above expectations.