Indoor Premier Results

University of Waikato Premier 77 vs Iwi Karearea Premier 29

St Paul's Collegiate Open A 33 vs Hamilton Girls High Premier 47

Waikato Diocesan Open A 44 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 53

FTNC Premier 56 vs St Peter's Premier 48

Verdettes Marist Premier 54 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 37

Nottingham Castle Rangers 55 vs Verdettes Marist Old Girls 78

The indoor premier netball competition recommenced after a two-week break for school holidays and for North Island U15 Championships and U17 Netball NZ Championship competitions.

This week saw the fourth game of the third round with only one more game before finals.

The game of the night was that between Fraser Tech Netball Centre Premier and St Peter's Premier.

This was a highly contested and close game. Both teams started strongly and St Peter's had a one goal lead at the end of the first quarter with the score being 16 goals to 15.

Ashley Maylor at GS for University Premier Reserve being defended by Phoebe Tumata at GD for Waikato Diocesan. Photo / Judy Macdonald

At half time FTNC Premier played with more confidence to lead by 28 goals to 23.

St Peter's narrowed the gap slightly in the third quarter to trail by just three goals with the score 39 goals to 36.

FTNC Premier saved the best for last and had their most dominant quarter in the final quarter winning the game 56 goals to 48. Overall a great game.

For FTNC Premier this game was a test of what they had been working on and while the game was not perfect it was an improvement.

It was a full team performance with all players on court getting the job done.

Summer Parekura and Anahia Noble in the shooting circle interchanging between goal shoot and goal attack created some great space in the circle with Parekura sinking some critical long shots to swing the momentum and secure the lead.

The defensive duo of T'neya Onehi-Karena at goal keep and Bex Ottaway at goal defence built on their combination and confused space for the shooters gaining valuable ball and turnovers.

For St Peter's Ella Bradley at centre and then goal attack was a standout, driving strong to the ball on attack and landing a number of long range shots taking the pressure off Atlanta Bruce under the post at goal shoot.

Overall the team were not consistent enough and were not able to absorb the pressure that the opposition were applying.

Summer Parekura at GS for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

This impacted on decision-making which in critical moments was lacking.

The other close game was that between Waikato Diocesan Open A and University of Waikato Premier Reserve.

Both teams started well to be drawn at 15 all at the end of the first quarter.

By half time Uni Premier Reserve had pulled ahead to have a slight to lead of three goals.

The half time score was 27 goals to 24.

The third quarter was also close with just one goal the difference with the score 42 goals to 38.

In the final quarter Waikato Diocesan faltered and were not able to keep in touch allowing Uni Premier Reserve to widen their lead.

The final score was 53 goals to 44.

For Uni Premier Reserve they were ecstatic to have another win and felt this came from their good composure throughout the game which has been something they have been working on.

Overall the team worked well together demonstrating strong connections from the defensive end to the attacking end.

There was also some great shooting from goal attack Ashley Maylor and goal shoot Ria Nathu.

The team also had great support from the sidelines which boosted their morale.

For Waikato Diocesan there were some nice phases of play but they were just not able to be consistent for the whole 60 minutes.

Ella Bradley at GA for St Peter's Premier shoots while being defended by T'neya Onerhi-Karena at GK for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

In the other games, University of Waikato Premier had another great game dominating from start to finish against Iwi Karearea Premier.

At half time the score was 34 goals to 13 and the fulltime score was 77 goals to 29.

Uni Premier just went from strength to strength in each quarter with great depth of players to choose from on the bench. Iwi Premier tried a number of combinations.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls also had a good win over Nottingham Castle Rangers although this was competitive for the most part.

Marist Old Girls led by six goals at the end of the first quarter and then further increased this in the second quarter. The half time score was 39 goals to 30.

Marist Old Girls had an outstanding third quarter restricting Castle Rangers to just eight goals.

Castle Rangers redeemed themselves and won the final quarter by a goal but overall still a confident win to Marist Old Girls.

The final score was 78 goals to 55.

As stated, this did not reflect how competitive the game was at times.

The game between St Paul's Collegiate Open A and Hamilton Girls High Premier drew a lot of interest and spectator support and started very close with Hamilton Girls High with a narrow two-goal lead at the end of the first quarter.

By half time they lead by eight goals with the score being 26 goals to 18.

The third quarter was low scoring and tight with a draw at eight goals apiece and the final quarter was won again by Hamilton Girls High. The final score was 47 goals to 33.

In the final game, Verdettes Marist Premier had a good win over FTNC Premier Reserve.

Marist Premier started well to lead by 15 goals to 6 at the end of the first quarter.

They were able to increase their lead in the second quarter with the half time score being 31 goals to 15.

FTNC Premier Reserve won the third quarter by four goals with the score at 40 goals to 28.

Marist Premier had the final say, winning the final quarter by five goals. The final score was 54 goals to 37.