Claudelands Rovers took top spot of division two in the LottoNRFL while Melville United and Hamilton Wanderers both stumbled in the premier league.

It was another step closer for Mark Cossey and Claudelands Rovers for promotion to division one, after a 1-0 win against Northland FC.

It makes it four wins in a row for a side that had a mid season slump, suffering two big scoreline defeats.

However those wrongs have been righted recently, and it was Bailey Webster who scored the lone goal for Claudelands to put them just above Metro FC.

Advertisement

In the premier league, Melville United lost 3-1 away to Western Springs who currently sit second on the table. The result is a small blip in a mid season that has gone well for Melville, who have picked up big wins over Manukau United and Eastern Suburbs.

One eye for Sam Wilkinson and Michael Mayne will be on the Chatham Cup semifinal against Christchurch United, that will take place on August 3 at Gower Park.

Hamilton has lacked success in the Chatham recently, but Melville United are looking to bring silverware back to Hamilton starting with the semifinal fixture against Christchurch United.

They join Hamilton Wanderers' premier women's team who are through to the Kate Sheppard Cup semifinal and will face Eastern Suburbs in late August.

Hamilton Wanderers men side suffered at the hands of Birkenhead United on the weekend losing 3-1.