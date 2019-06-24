Hamilton Wanderers premier women's team took out a huge win over Onehunga Sports in the LottoNRFL Premier League to continue a steady pace in the premier league.

Grace Wisnewski scored a brace to lead Wanderers win, while Kate Williams, Kim Maguire, Chloe Henderson and Claire Larose all scored their own.

It keeps Hamilton Wanderers in fourth position in the league and cements their spot in next season's league.

In the men's divisions, Hamilton's premier men's teams all had defeats, none so bad as Claudelands Rovers, defeated 10-1 by Albany United.

Jacob Robb scored the only goal for Claudelands in the second half, but Jack Beguely stole the show for Albany, scoring five goals, while David Fahy scored a brace, and Thomson Nkoy and Marc Porter also grabbed a goal.

Melville United was 2-0 up at half time, but a second half comeback from Glenfield Rovers saw them pick up the points with a 3-2 win.

While not safe from relegation, Melville is still several points above the bottom three, but must be keeping an eye over their shoulder.

Hamilton Wanderers were bested by Western Springs, losing 3-1 on the day with Tommy Semmy picking up the lone goal.