Indoor Premier Results

Waikato Diocesan Open A 40 vs Hamilton Girls High Premier 40

St Paul's Collegiate Open A 44 vs Verdettes Marist Premier 38

FTNC Premier Reserve 63 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 53

University of Waikato Premier 82 vs St Peter's Premier 31

FTNC Premier 37 vs Nottingham Castle Rangers 44

Verdettes Marist Old Girls 98 vs Iwi Karearea Premier 35

Rankings at the end of the second round of five games:

Pool 1: Verdettes Marist Old Girls (13 points) St Peter's Premier (12 points), FTNC Premier (10 points) Nottingham Castle Rangers (8 points) and University of Waikato Premier and Hamilton Girls High Premier (1 point).

Pool 2: Iwi Karearea Premier (14 points), FTNC Premier Reserve (9 points), Waikato Diocesan Open A and St Pauls Collegiate Open (both with 7 points), University of Waikato Premier Reserve and Verdettes Marist Premier (both with 6 points).

Roelien du Plessis at GD for Iwi Karearea Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

On Monday June 17, St Paul's Collegiate Open played their deferred game against FTNC Premier Reserve and St Paul's came away with their second win of the second round.

At half time they were behind by 29 goals to 22 but they had a great second half to take the win.The final score was 53-47.

This third and final round means the following teams are in Pool 1 – Verdettes Marist Old Girls, St Peter's Premier, FTNC Premier, Nottingham Castle Rangers, University of Waikato Premier and Iwi Karearea Premier.

In the other pool is Hamilton Girls High Premier, Verdettes Marist Premier, FTNC Premier Reserve, University of Waikato Premier Reserve, Waikato Diocesan Open A and St Paul's Collegiate Open A.

In the 11th week the third round started and there were some great games in pool 2, the closest a draw between Waikato Diocesan Open A and Hamilton Girls High Premier.

Waikato Diocesan had a one-goal lead at the end of the first quarter and maintained this up until half time with the score 24-23.

They then won the third quarter to be ahead by two goals only to see a resurgence from Hamilton Girls High in the final quarter to come away with a draw.

The final score was 40-all.This was a great spectator game and a tough and physical tussle between the two teams.

For Hamilton Girls High, youngster Liza Ball at goal defence made some vital intercepts later in the game followed up by Ivari Christie at goal attack who finished with accurate shooting.

In the other pool games, both were close with St Paul's Collegiate Open winning against Verdettes Marist Premier.

The second half was closer and Marist Premier did win the final quarter but it was all a little too late.The final score was 44-38.

The game between FTNC Premier Reserve and University of Waikato Premier Reserve was similar in that FTNC Premier Reserve won three of the four quarters.

The half time score was 24-23.

University Premier Reserve played a much better second half including winning the final quarter by two goals but the damage had been done in the first half.The final score was 63-53.

Emily Ussher at GA for Nottingham Castle Rangers. Photo / Judy Macdonald

In the other pool, Nottingham Castle Rangers and FTNC Premier had a great game that can only be described as a game of two halves.

Castle Rangers started well to lead by 8 3 at the end of the first quarter and at half time they had a dominant lead of 23-9.

Then in the second half FTNC Premier came ahead winning the third quarter by three goals.

The score 34 -23 and they also won the final quarter by four to reduce the difference.

The final score was 44-37. Overall another great spectator game that could have gone either way.

Nottingham Castle Rangers had an outstanding start that was led by a strong defensive pressure right through the court.

Castle Rangers continued to apply consistent defensive pressure and were rewarded with the shooters finishing the shot.

A great performance by Emily Ussher at goal attack. Ussher provided accurate shooting and solid leads to the ball on attack.

For FTNC Premier the start and being able to gain momentum early in the game really let them down.

Georgina Speedy played outstanding in both wing defence and she also moved to centre, a new position for her and she played well in this position.

The other games in this pool posted big scores. Verdettes Marist Old Girls with just seven players nearly reached 100 goals in their game against Iwi Karearea Premier who have been promoted up into this pool.

Marist Old Girls showed ruthless precision and no mercy in their execution of the game.The half time score was 48-18 and the full time score was 98-35.

Similarly, for University of Waikato Premier who won every quarter and who were dominant in their game against St Peter's Premier who to date had performed well but this was not their night.

University Premier were again complimented with high calibre players and took a commanding lead at half time of 35-12 and the second half was much the same.

St Peter's best quarter was their final quarter.The final score was 82-31.