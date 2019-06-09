The ninth week of the indoor premier netball competition and the fourth week into a new round saw three very close games. There is only one week to play in this second round robin.

St Paul's Collegiate Open and Verdettes Marist Premier had a real nail-biter and this game could have gone either way.

St Paul's started strong to lead 13-8 at the end of the first quarter but by half time Marist Premier had made up the deficient and the score was 24 goals apiece.

St Paul's again pulled ahead in the third quarter to lead 35-33 only to have Marist Premier win the final quarter and the game by a goal. The final score was 50-49.

For Marist Premier it was great to get the win with the players showing great composure in the final minutes. After a slow start the team managed to get in front but could never quite pull away.

Overall a more consistent performance from the team. For St Paul's it was a tough game as the team was missing players due to injury and illness.

Despite this the team still started well, an injury in the second quarter to the defense end meant some reshuffling. It took the team a while to settle into the new combinations but once established it was goal for goal for the rest of the game.

The standout performance was from Libby Deadman at goal defence for her continual pressure outside the circle and numerous turnovers gained. A great close game.

Iwi Karearea Premier also had a slow start trailing Waikato Diocesan Open by five goals at the end of the first quarter but they then had a huge second quarter to take the lead by nine goals. The half time score was 31-22.

In the third quarter Iwi Premier were again strong but Waikato Diocesan had a resurgence in the final quarter restricting Iwi to just five goals, but they were not able to take the win. The final score was 54-49.

For Iwi Premier their intensity was great in the second and third quarter and the team is improving towards being more consistent throughout the game.

The defensive team stepped up their game at crucial times gaining turnover ball and as a team they are being more patient on attack.

Amra Simek at goal shoot was most valuable player and she held her own, presenting strong angles for feeders, Tyra Begbie at wing defence in the second half for her intensity and 'go hard' attitude to the game.

For Waikato Diocesan while the team started strongly they seemed to lose momentum and made errors in the second quarter with the opposition maximising on this.

The players showed true resilience and strength coming into the last quarter 18 points down. They refocused on their through court movements and forced turnover ball and closed the gap.



FTNC Premier Reserve and University of Waikato Premier Reserve also had a close game.

FTNC Premier Reserve had a slim two goal lead at the end of the first quarter but by half time they led by six goals with the score 26-20.

They followed this up by winning the third quarter. Uni Premier Reserve salvaged their pride and won the final quarter but this was not enough.

The final score was 50-43. For FTNC Prem Res the team started and finished strong. Defensively the team contested ball and created turnovers.

Emma Wilke produced a strong performance at goal shoot securing 49 goals from 50 attempts. For Uni Premier Reserve it was a good performance this week with the flow on attack improved and overall increased confidence to let the ball go.

Again this week crucial moments got the better of the team and particularly in the third quarter but great to see a recovery in the final quarter.

There were outstanding performances by the defensive end including Mikaela Woodroffe at goal keep, Te Uranga Royal at goal defence and Ruby Westrupp at wing defence all of whom gained a lot of turnover ball.

In the other games Nottingham Castle Rangers started well against University of Waikato Premier but after the first quarter the game was dominated by the Uni Premier team and they never looked back. First quarter score was 14-12.

At half time the Uni Premier team led 34-21 and they won the game 74-40. Uni Premier welcomed back their WBOP Magic players along with a couple more of their WBOP Beko players.

The Uni Premier team was essentially made up entirely of these players so a formidable team sheet.

Verdettes Marist Old Girls showed that they had come to play demonstrating no mercy in their game against FTNC Premier.

They started strong and led by 47-12 at half time. The second half was much the same with the only close quarter being the final quarter with three goals the difference but it was all a little too late.

The final score was 81-34. Marist Old Girls also welcomed back another WBOP Magic player, Simmon Howe.

St Peter's Premier had a competitive game against Hamilton Girls High Premier with the score not reflecting the nature of the game with it going back and forth.

St Peter's led by 26-17 at half time and won the game 55-36. The only close quarter was the third where there was only one goal difference.

A good performance from them and this despite missing their normal goal shooter. Hamilton Girls had some nice phases of play but were not consistent enough.

