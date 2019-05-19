In the LottoNRFL, Hamilton's premier team's continued their fine run of results to cement their spot in the Premier League, while Claudelands Rovers moved to the top of division two, with the promotion ambitions on track.

Hamilton Wanderers v Glenfield Rovers

If Glenfield Rovers wanted to give Hamilton Wanderers an easy task of claiming the three points, it would be having three players sent off.

That is exactly what Glenfield ended up doing as Hamilton Wanderers claimed a 2-1 win to lift themselves into fourth place.

Two quick goals in the 74th and 75th minute from Wanderers overturned Glenfield's 1-0 lead, with Steffano Riley and Tommy Semmy on the score sheet for the Hamilton club.

After a tough start to the campaign, Wanderers have taken off and now find themselves in a battle at the top of the table, just four points behind the leaders Central United.

Melville United v Waitakere United

For Melville United it has been a difficult start to life back in the premier league, but at last the team is finally putting together a run of wins, thanks to another goal from Josh Davies.

Last season in division one Melville's score lines were at times near double figures, but now it is the case of the team taking out close wins, such is the level of the competition in the league.

Melville will host Birkenhead next week at Gower Park in another game which, if they win, could give them the breathing space to push away from the relegation zone.

Claudelands Rovers v Ngongotahā

Much like their women's team, Claudelands Rovers premier men's team now sits top of the LottoNRFL Division Two, after a 7-2 win over Ngongotahā.

Last year the team fell short in its quest for promotion to division one, but this year Claudelands is leading the charge, thanks in no small part to their attacking threat.

This season the team has scored 41 goals in eight games.

A hat-trick to Henry Stephens, with supporting goals from Jono Viviani, Henry Thompson, Johnny Konings and Kyle Kirsten gave Claudelands a dominant win and a bit of breathing space at the top of the table.