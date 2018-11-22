WaiBOP women's football team suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Capital Football, losing out on a point in the final minutes, at home on Sunday.

There was early drama in the opening minutes of the game as Shae Brady burst into the opposition's box and was taken down by Capital's goalkeeper, Courtney Norman for a penalty.

Emma Cawte stepped up to take the penalty for WaiBOP but was denied by Norman who made up for the earlier mistake.

Capital Football started to push WaiBOP further up the pitch and forced a corner which was dealt with by the WaiBOP defence.

Advertisement

WaiBOP then pushed up again on the counter, with Ella Golding brought down just outside the box for a free kick, which Chelsea Elliot bent just over the frame of the goal.

WaiBOP were creating more chances, and were holding Capital steady, despite some unorthodox defending and goalkeeping at times, with one shot being pushed straight out into the path of Capital players, who missed the opportunity to take the lead.

Helen Talbot was proving to be a different attacking threat for the home side, taking shots from range to test the Capital defence.

It was on the 30th minute mark that Shae Brady pushed through the Capital defence and found Olivia Hooper, who made no mistake when firing WaiBOP into a 1-0 lead.

WaiBOP held on to their 1-0 lead for the rest of the first half to head back into the changing rooms in high spirits.

In the second half, Capital came out stronger with several early shots to test Sophie Daly in goal for WaiBOP.

Lily Muspratt who came on at half time was a boost in energy for WaiBOP, and won a corner for her team before heading over from that corner.

After a raft of substitutions, it was WaiBOP who again found the back of the net, thanks to the persistence from Brady, who broke on the counter and rounded Norman to make it 2-0 to WaiBOP.

It was 10 minutes from hell for WaiBOP however as Capital found three goals to turn the game in their favour.

Micky Robertson found the back of the net after a goal line clearance fell straight to her.

Robertson would score a second minutes later, turning on the spot from an acute angle and beating Daly to make it 2-2.

Meisha Boone then found a third for Capital to give them the 3-2 win, despite one of WaiBOP's best performances of the season.

In the national men's league, Hamilton Wanderers were defeated 2-0 by Eastern Suburbs in Cambridge.