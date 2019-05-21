Feedback is open until Monday May 27 on a draft masterplan for an extensive open space in Hamilton.

The West Town Belt is an expansive 54ha network of parks, gullies, sports facilities (including Seddon Park and FMG Stadium Waikato) and community facilities on the edge of Hamilton's central city.

Originally serving as a boundary between the historic Hamilton and Frankton boroughs, the West Town Belt stretches from Hamilton Girls' High School to Edgecumbe Park, linking the Hamilton Lake Domain to the Waikato River.

Hamilton City Council's parks and recreation manager Maria Barrie says the draft masterplan is a long-term guide to the use and development of the West Town Belt over the next 30 years.

The closed Founders Theatre sits in the West Town Belt. Its future remains undetermined.

The masterplan is expected to inform further decisions around Founders.

"The residential population of central Hamilton is also increasing, and existing and new residents need access to quality open space," Ms Barrie says.

"The Draft Masterplan has been developed to address these matters and ensure that moving forward, we develop a town belt that is a dynamic, well-used and treasured open space for all Hamiltonians and our visitors."

The draft masterplan has been developed through an initial consultation with stakeholders and includes a vision, goals and five key strategies to enhance the space.

The Masterplan breaks the West Town Belt down into nine character areas which provide a focus for more specific potential developments.

The projects are not currently funded, however the plan would inform the council on future decision-making.

As a draft document, public input is being sought to understand how the West Town Belt is used and how it should be developed over the coming years.

To view the draft masterplan, and to comment, visit www.hamilton.govt.nz/westtownbelt

Feedback closes on Monday May 27, after which staff will make any changes considered necessary before a final version is presented to the council for adoption.