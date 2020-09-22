Moving between Covid-19 alert levels is part of the new normal for the Waikato region in 2020 as most of New Zealand moves back to alert level 1.

Council facilities and services across the region have reopened under Covid-19 alert level 1 guidelines with very few changes to the business-as-usual operation. The move to alert level 1 means restrictions on facilities such as swimming pools and libraries have now been removed.

Hamilton City Council said contact tracing precautions are expected as they were in alert level 2. The Covid-19 Tracer App QR code posters and manual sign-in sheets will remain on display at all council facilities for visitors to keep track of where they've been.

Chief executive Richard Briggs is thanking residents for their patience and consideration while the alert level 2 restrictions were in place at council facilities.

"From day one of the impact of Covid-19, Hamiltonians have stepped up to do the right thing by their fellow residents to keep each other safe and healthy," Briggs said.

"I want to acknowledge the tremendous effort our community has put in to practise physical distancing and contact tracing during this disruption to our day-to-day lives.

"While we are all hoping to stay at alert level 1 from now on, our experience of 2020 so far means that council is more than ready to move between alert levels if they are imposed by the Government, and do whatever is necessary to help keep our community free of Covid-19."

Waipā District Council has also welcomed the move back to level 1, with restrictions on the number of people allowed into the libraries and museum now removed.

Other operations such as council and committee meetings will resume face-to-face in council chambers. However, meetings will continue to be streamed online via the council's YouTube channel.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said the Government's announcement of a return to alert level 1 was welcome news.

"I am very pleased to be moving back to alert level 1 as I am sure most Waipā residents are. It has been tough on both our economy and our community to shift back and forth between alert levels. Hopefully, we can remain at this alert level," Mylchreest said.

"Although we are now back at alert level 1, I strongly urge residents to continue to keep track of their movements using the NZ Covid Tracer app and to maintain good hygiene standards. Residents should also continue to maintain a safe distance from one another while out and about.

"These actions are a small price to pay to help prevent any possible outbreaks from occurring in our community. We all have a part to play to keep us all safe."