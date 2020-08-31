The Provincial Growth Fund has confirmed $454,000 to complete the Community Hub at Port Waikato's Sunset Beach, which will have its official opening on Saturday.

The community project group and Waikato District Council worked together to attract the PGF support for the community hub, which was identified as one of six projects to receive money for Surf Life Saving New Zealand infrastructure facilities.

The funding replaces money that was unable to be raised due to Covid-19 impacts and the loss of associated traditional funding opportunities.

Community groups already booked in for weekly activities include indoor bowls, youth group, The Rock Church, preschool, craft group and junior lifeguard training.

Advertisement

Community groups are already using the new Port Waikato hub for a variety of activities. Photo / Supplied

Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service Charitable Trust chairman Malcolm Beattie said the hub will be one of the most used facilities in the Waikato District.

"We are grateful to the Minister for The Community and Voluntary Sector Poto Williams for her support," he says.

"This new facility has demonstrated to all that a group comprising the community, the local surf lifesaving club, commercial partners, trusts, funders and the Waikato District Council can collaborate to provide an asset in a way to ensure that the ultimate benefactor is the local Port Waikato community."

Mayor of Waikato District Council Allan Sanson said the Government's funding announcement was great news for Port Waikato and the district.

"The community out there is partly funding this fantastic asset, so to see its future secured by this PGF funding is a good news story, a welcome change to all the troubles going on at the moment," he said.

"The use by various community groups and the important surf lifesaving activities that will be based at the hub is only good news for the area.

"My congratulations to all involved with the project, led by the Sunset Beach Lifeguard Service and I look forward to being at the opening."