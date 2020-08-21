Cambridge is in the running to win two categories in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards - Best Main Street and Most Beautiful Large Town.

The picturesque Waipā town has been selected due to its ongoing efforts involving sustainability, community beautification and enhancing the environment.

Destination Cambridge CEO Miff Macdiarmid said Victoria Street is the heart and soul of Cambridge.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist in the Best Main Street category this year. Victoria Street is truly stunning, with its heritage buildings, boutique retail, notable trees, award-winning cafes, friendly locals, and frequent markets and events."

Cambridge's Main Street is up against two Whanganui streets, Victoria Avenue and Rangiora Street.

Cambridge is in the running to win Best Main Street and Most Beautiful Large Town. Photo / Supplied

Cambridge is also seeking to defend the title of Most Beautiful Large Town, after winning the accolade last year. The other finalist in the category is the fellow North Island town of Hastings.

Macdiarmid said Cambridge offers a range of exciting initiatives that keep the community beautiful inside and out.

"From tree-planting and pest-trapping to local businesses and events reducing or eliminating plastic, Cambridge is proud to have many sustainable and environmental initiatives."

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said the beauty of Cambridge could be credited to the hard work of local residents and council staff.

"The local community and council parks and reserves team take great pride in preserving the cleanliness, overall presentation, green spaces and waterways - not just in Cambridge, but across the whole district."

The winners of all categories will be announced at the Beautiful Awards Gala Dinner in October.