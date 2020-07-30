Hamilton Book Month starting in August has 20 events lined up this year, says co-director Catherine Wallace.

"We are so glad we've been able to run these events face to face this year as for a while it looked as though we'd need to move online," she says.

"Our audiences love interacting with visiting and local authors, hearing them read, buying their books and then having them personally signed."

Award-winning and bestselling authors Nalini Singh and Bronwyn Sell are on the Romance and Crime panel chaired by Nicky Webber on August 12.

Nalini is the New York Times bestselling author of the Psy-Changeling and Guild Hunter series of paranormal romances.

She also recently released her first thriller, A Madness Of Sunshine, set on New Zealand's West Coast that The Guardian described as "an atmospheric read with a compelling sense of the spectacular rugged landscape".

The Fiji-born, New Zealand-raised Singh was first published in 2003.

Her books have sold over seven million copies worldwide, and have been translated into multiple languages, including German, French, Italian and Turkish.

Bronwyn Sell's latest book is romantic comedy Lovestruck with two follow-up tales in this genre planned for 2021.

Her romantic thrillers Deception Island, Edge of Truth, Forbidden River and A Risk Worth Taking are under the pen name Brynn Kelly and she has also written four non-fiction books.

Cynric Temple-Camp, the Palmerston North pathologist who identified the brain tissue in Mark Lundy's shirt, and Scott Bainbridge, investigator of mysteries and cold cases, will appear at an event called The Quick and The Dead on August 25 at Hamilton City Council reception lounge.

They'll discuss with chairman Nick Clothier unusual and bizarre cases they have worked on and written about.

MP Golriz Ghahraman will talk about her book Know Your Place, which covers her work as a human rights lawyer, United Nations missions and becoming the first refugee elected to Parliament in New Zealand.

She'll be in conversation with Kelli Pike, community advocate and podcaster, at Clarence St Theatre on Monday, August 10 at midday.

Distinguished authors Tina Shaw, David Hill, Eileen Merriman and Gareth Ward form the YA Writers Panel on August 19 in the Concert Chamber at Waikato University's Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts.

The authors will read from their work, talk about themes in their writing and take questions from the audience.

Refreshments will be served beforehand and Books For Kids will have the authors' books for sale. There's no cost but the audience is asked to use the Hamilton Book Month registration link to get an Eventbrite ticket.

Hamilton City Library Central branch are hosting What Are Readers Reading? and a Blokes' Book Club to discuss and share books on August 4 and 13.

Waikato talent features at the Waikato Wordsmiths and Local Authors events when people can read from their work and talk about their books and how they got published.

This year Hamilton Book Month has workshops on poetry with Richard von Sturmer, flash fiction with Tina Shaw and promoting yourself as an author with Kirsten McKenzie.

These are $25 each and require registration (see website or email hamiltonbookmonth@gmail.com for details).

There's also a free illustration workshop with Lisala Halapua, a finalist in the 2017 NZ Book Awards for Children and Young Adults. He'll talk about writing and illustrating his picture books.

On National Poetry Day there's a Poetry Soiree at Waikato Museum with 12 poets including this year's University of Waikato Writer in Residence Richard von Sturmer.

There's limited free tickets for this exclusive event (see website for Eventbrite link) with food and drink to enjoy during the evening.

The pub lit quiz run by Auteur House held at The Londoner always fills up fast so people are encouraged to get a team together and sign up now to avoid missing out.

Younger readers and those who like being read to will enjoy Rocket Storytime featuring Amy Harrop, Storytelling in the Gallery, Sensory Storytime and Rainbow Storytime at Chartwell and Central Libraries.

Dominic Hoey and Essa May Ranapiri will read their poetry, talk about their work and sell their books at a Friday poetry event. Strange Goods will have a Pop-Up Shop selling art books at new project space Never in Frankton.

Hamilton Book Month is keen to promote both local and other NZ authors and books will be on sale at 12 of the 20 events this year. Audiences are encouraged to buy and get their books signed by a range of authors.

This year there's several new venues including the concert chamber at Waikato University, Never Project Space in Frankton, the fabulous Events Room 1 at Wintec, Hamilton City Council Reception Lounge and Clarence St Theatre and the organisers look forward to sharing these with authors and audiences.