The Hamilton AA Centres in Barton St and at Five Cross Rd now offer a new service, which will help people enrol online to vote in this year's election.

People who need their photo taken and documents checked and scanned to verify their RealMe identity can now visit the centres to complete the process.

A RealMe verified identity is a secure way of proving your identity online. It can be used with a range of businesses, services and government departments, including banking and financial providers, student enrolments and StudyLink, universities and ACC.

It makes it easier to confirm your identity and prove that you are who you say you are online.

The AA began offering RealMe identity verification as a contracted service via AA Centres, driver and vehicle licensing agents and mobile agents shortly before lockdown after a successful pilot programme.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has the responsibility for delivering RealMe services which is an initiative from the New Zealand Government.

AA Waikato district manager Cathy McDonald says: "A RealMe identity is incredibly useful for New Zealanders, whether it be a first-time student seeking a loan with Studylink or someone who is creating an account to enrol to vote in this year's election.

"Our centres were closed due to Covid-19 before many New Zealanders had the chance to visit, so we are glad that those looking to verify their identity can now do so."

The centres experienced heavy demand after reopening at alert level 2 – with more than 3100 people visiting the centres in the first two weeks.

Cathy says, "We are continuing to follow Ministry of Health standard to ensure the safety of our people and customers.

"This includes having plastic sneeze barriers on our counters and additional hand sanitisation stations.

"We also have a cleaning regime to ensure the safety of high touch areas.

"Hamilton locals can also go to the Centres for driver and vehicle licensing, to pay road user charges, for Ministry of Social Development and SuperGold images, personal IRD number application, and more."