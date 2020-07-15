State Highway 25 is closed between Tairua and Whitianga this morning due to flooding at Wade Road.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 2 is also closed north of Paeroa, where a roof has come down due to the wind, taking out power lines at the same time.

The detour for the SH25 closure between Tairua and Whitianga is via SH25 on the western side of the Peninsula. For SH2, motorists are advised to follow the directions of contractors and emergency services on site and check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website journeys.nzta.govt.nz for detours and updates.

Metservice has issued a Heavy Rain Warning for the Coromandel Peninsula and a Strong Wind Watch for the western side of the Peninsula. In addition to the closures on State Highway 2 and state Highway 25, but several trees have come down overnight and there is surface flooding and debris on the roads.

NZTA Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder is urging motorists to take care as strong winds and heavy rain continue to lash the Coromandel.

"Motorists should expect the unexpected and drive with care. Avoid unnecessary travel. With rain forecast to continue and high tide at 4pm, we may need to close more roads.

"Drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches. Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Journey Planner website, and remain alert for unreported hazards."

High sided vehicles and motorcycles should take particular care in strong winds.

Lauder asks motorists to be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites.

"We want to see everyone get home safely. Stay safe and stay alert."