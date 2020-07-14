Waikato District Council and Hamilton City Council have announced the return of the Dirty Dog Challenge, which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The event was originally planned for June but will now be on Saturday, September 12 at the Ngaruawahia Christian Youth Camp.

"The Dirty Dog Challenge is a unique event where dogs and their owners make their way through a mud-filled obstacle course in a beautiful Waikato hillside," says Waikato District Council animal control education and engagement officer Helen Williams.

"Events like Dirty Dog are a great chance for us to meet dog owners and give something back to our communities. It's also an opportunity to raise awareness about the work that we do – in the education and engagement space, as well as the adoption programmes we run through Waikato Pound Pups and Hamilton Adopt a Dog.

"If your fur-baby loves running, climbing, water or mud – and you don't mind getting a bit grubby – then this is the event for you," she says.

This is the third year the event has been held. Last year, more than 300 dogs and their owners completed the challenge.

Hamilton City Council Animal Education and Control Manager, Sue Stanford, says: "We are excited to once again be working with Waikato District Council to bring this fun-filled event to our dog owners.

"After all the restrictions brought upon us by Covid-19, it's our pleasure to be able to host an event where the focus is on being out and about and having some mucky fun with the four-legged member of the family.

"Each year the event has seen increasing numbers of entrants, so get in early and book your spot. We look forward to seeing you all there."

All profits from this event will go to helping animals in Hamilton and Waikato District communities.

Tickets are $40 for one person per dog and are available through the councils' websites.

This event is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes, but they must be vaccinated and in good health.

They will need to be kept on a lead through the course. Terms and conditions apply.

• When: From 10am, Saturday, September 12.

• Where: Christian Youth Camp, 148 Waingaro Rd, Ngaruawahia

• Event Distances: 2.5km or 6km options

• Cost: $40 for one person and one dog. Second runner $20. (You may only have one additional runner and the second runner must be at least 8 years old).