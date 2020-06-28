Hamilton City Council is hosting a Facebook Live Q&A session to answer questions about the year ahead.

The online event on Monday, June 29 will give residents the opportunity to ask mayor Paula Southgate and councillors questions about the council's Back on Track – Hamilton's Covid-19 Response Budget, which opened for feedback on Monday, June 22.

Communication and engagement unit manager Natalie Palmer said Covid-19 has shown how digital engagement can be just as meaningful as more traditional channels.

"Covid-19 forced us all into a digital way of life. It has successfully changed the perception that digital engagement is harder, and it's given us the push we needed to embrace new ways of using technology to connect with our community.

"This is not a replacement for traditional written submissions – that option is still available – but this is an added way we can engage with our city's people in a way convenient to them.

"Hamiltonians can watch and ask questions from their workplace, their home or their phone while they go about their day. The recording will also be available for people to watch later."

The event, running on Monday, June 29 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, will livestream on YouTube and the council's Facebook page where residents can comment their questions about the proposed budget.

To watch or to ask a question, visit facebook.com/hamiltoncitycouncil or youtube.com/hamiltoncitycouncil.

The Back on Track – Hamilton's Covid-19 Response Budget, proposes:

-$7.3 million in savings.

-$1.1 million of support for ratepayers, businesses and community groups struggling with the effects of Covid-19.

-Pushing back the start date for some of our major projects but continuing with $300 million worth of projects to support Hamilton's economy.

-Removing some projects and adding a few new projects to the plan.

-Sticking with a 3.8% per cent average annual rate increase.