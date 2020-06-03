Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 2 will be closed at Ngatea with a detour in place from 9am to 3pm on Friday to allow the bridge over the Piako River to be resurfaced with asphalt.

If the weather is bad on Friday, the closure will be rescheduled.

The bridge needs to be closed for the resurfacing as it is too narrow to have machinery and staff working while allowing a lane of traffic to pass safely.

While the closure is in place, westbound traffic will need to take a detour via Bush Rd to SH25 at Pipiroa, with access to Ngatea via Pipiroa Rd.

Advertisement

Eastbound traffic on SH2 can use SH25 via Pipiroa to bypass the closure. While the bridge is closed, eastbound traffic can still access the Ngatea shopping area using SH2.

The resurfacing of the bridge is one of the last pieces of work to be completed as part of Waka Kotahi's part in the Ngatea Main St upgrade until contractors return in summer to complete the pavement construction and final surfacing of the westbound traffic lane between Ngatea Primary School/Farm Source and Kohunui St.