Waikato District Council's bid to attract significant funding for a key project in Raglan has been successful.

The council applied to the Provincial Growth Fund earlier this year and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced the application, which will help redevelop Raglan's wharf, has been given the green light.

Waikato District mayor Allan Sanson says he's thrilled the Government has chosen to grant this fund, to the tune of $2.5 million, as it means the council can fast-track a major project in Whaingaroa/Raglan and ratepayers can get more bang for their buck.

"The tourist hot-spot has been hard hit by the implications of Covid-19, but having a financial boost like this will mean the whole community can soon be even prouder of this great asset.

"When we applied to the fund we provided some details of what work needed to be done, but as the project now officially kicks off, we're looking forward to continuing this work with the community as we move into the design and construction phases.

"Everyone will have the opportunity to have their say on what they see happening at the wharf," Mr Sanson said

"This project is a great example of what can be achieved when the community and council work together."

The $2.5m funding boost will enable the council to do a range of work at the wharf including:

• Structural improvements (piles and other remedial work under the wharf) to future-proof the wharf, protecting access for the businesses, user groups and the wider community that use the wharf.

• Safety and access improvements, including improved walkway connections between the wharf and Wallis St.

• Installing extra berths using floating pontoons near the current dolphin pier. This will improve access and increase capacity for additional commercial, recreational and charter boats utilising the wharf.

Raglan ward councillor Lisa Thomson couldn't be happier with the Government's decision to invest in her home town.

"I've always been proud to call Whaingaroa home and the Raglan wharf has long been an iconic feature of our seaside village. Having the chance to redevelop the wharf so it is safe and user-friendly for everyone will be an exciting project. I'm really looking forward to being involved."

Raglan Community Board chair Gabrielle Parson is excited about the opportunity the project provides to work collaboratively with the council and the community.

"As a community board, we're always looking for ways to improve our way of working as a bridge between council and the community, and getting this project off the ground thanks to government funding means this much needed work at the wharf can happen much sooner than we thought.

"That does mean we have lots of collaborative work to do, but I can't wait. I see this aligning well with our community-led planning through Raglan Naturally and with the council's Raglan Blueprint plan.

"Our focus will be to make sure the co-design process is inclusive, strengthens relationships and that the end product suits all users of the wharf."