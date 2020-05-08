Today, Waikato News launches a major campaign — Go Local! — to support shops, cafes, restaurants, tradies, professionals and all other local businesses in their struggle to bounce back from the ravaging economic onslaught of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The campaign aims to encourage us all to buy and support local. Let's unite. Let's rebuild. Let's prosper. Now is the time.

We have become familiar with the term essential worker. Now it is your turn to shine — you need to be an essential shopper or essential consumer, helping repair our damaged economy and nursing it back to health with your post-lockdown local spending.

When your local shops open their doors, support them. All of them — retailers, small businesses, cafes and takeaways, tradies, services, professionals and the hospitality industry.

Who hasn't been to these very people for help in the past? Sponsorship for your fundraising campaign, a prize for the school gala, an ad in the school magazine, or a donation for that restoration project.

Now is the time to return the favour. Help keep your town alive.

Without work, people leave. Fewer people means fewer volunteers for your community group, fewer people to coach your kids' sports teams.

Of course, don't just wait for the shops to open — contactless sales and home deliveries are spreading locally.

You can even support businesses not yet able to open — make contact and ask if they will sell you a voucher to use later or give as a gift. Who won't need a haircut or a little beauty therapy after weeks in lockdown?

If you have big brand retailers where you live, don't ignore them either. They employ local people who spend their wages locally, they pay local rates and utilities and bring a positive benefit to our towns.

Yes, you may be able to order that book or jumper online from an overseas supplier, receive it quickly and possibly pay a little less. But before going down that road ask yourself — when was the last time an offshore billionaire donated a gift pack to your sports club fundraiser?

Our Go Local! campaign is operating throughout NZME's extensive network of media platforms in New Zealand.

The campaign will shine a light on businesses being innovative and supporting one another, as well as supporting other buy-local initiatives across the region.