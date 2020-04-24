This year, Anzac Day will be like no other.

With services cancelled for the first time since 1916, New Zealanders are being asked to #StandAtDawn to show their support for our Anzacs.

#StandAtDawn, presented by RSA and New Zealand Defence Force, is an open invitation to remember those who given their lives for our country on Saturday 25 April at 6:00 am.

Western Waikato Emergency Operations Centre Duty Controller Wayne Allan, said the Stand at Dawn initiative was a great way to show collective support while staying in our bubbles.

"Anzac Day is one of the most important national occasions for New Zealand and our Australian neighbours. Even though we can't unite in person, we can unite virtually to remember and commemorate our veterans," Allan said.

"Stand at your letterbox, at the front door, in your lounge rooms, balconies, or in your driveway. Wherever you are, stand with us and take a moment to remember our fallen – but remain in your bubble."

The Last Post, Ode of Remembrance in Te Reo Maori and English, National Anthems and an Address by Hon. Ron Mark, Minister of Defence / Minister for Veterans will be broadcast nationwide.

Stand at dawn this Anzac Day, but stay in your bubble. Photo / Supplied

This year, New Zealanders fight a different war, said Allan.

"Today, we stay home to fight our war against Covid-19. Years ago, too many of our veterans left their homes and never returned."

"Tomorrow, we remember their sacrifice. The enemy may be different today, but the Anzac spirit of endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship remains in all New Zealanders," Allan added.

Other ways to show your support include decorating windows and letterboxes with homemade poppies, baking anzac biscuits or creating a poppy wreath.

Let's all #StandAtDawn – apart, but together as one.

On Anzac Day

#StandAtDawn (6am) with your bubble, wear your poppy and listen to our special dawn service.

You can stand at dawn either in front of the TV, in your courtyard, in your driveway, in your garden or even your balcony.

HOW TO SHARE

Share your photos with us as you #StandAtDawn by tagging @NZDefenceForce on Facebook and Instagram. Hashtag #StandAtDawn in your posts and we may share them too.

Other ways you can get involved in Anzac Day 2020 from within your bubble:

Join the national #StandAtDawn campaign being jointly led by NZDF and RSA

Lay a virtual poppy at Auckland Museum's online cenotaph for a loved one or for one of more than 235,000 New Zealand service men and women represented there

Take the time to learn something new about New Zealand's experiences of war and reflect on its far-reaching impacts on those who served, families, communities and the nation

Delve into NZHistory's Anzac Day resources

Find teaching resources on Anzac Day on Te Kete Ipurangi