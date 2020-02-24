St Columba's Scout Group is looking for a new home after the group received notice from landlord St Columba's Parish to vacate St Columba's Parish Hall in Rifle Range by the end of Term one.

St Columba's Kea Club, Cub Pack, Scout Troop and Venturer Unit will no longer be able to meet at the hall after Easter.

The Scout group has leased the hall, a century-old former church, from the parish since it was formed in 1972. The parish says it is uneconomical to maintain the hall at an acceptable standard and has decided to remove the building from the site.

"We are grateful to the parish for allowing us to stay in the hall for nearly half a century," chairman Andrew Frederickson said.

Advertisement

"Our youth members and warranted leaders have proudly worn our affiliation with the parish on their scarves in the form of the Kiro badge since 1972.

"We're desperately seeking a hall for all four of our sections to meet in with room to store all of our gear."

The group has formed a sub-committee to look at all options.

The group is holding a reunion at St Columba's Parish Hall on Saturday, April 4, and all former youth members and adult leaders are invited.

Former leaders Ken Wedgwood and Anne Duncan will be among the guests.

"Although we have fond memories of our time at St Columba's, it is only a building," Mr Wedgwood said.

"It is the people who make the Scout Group – youth members, families and leaders," Anne added.

Between them Ken and Anne notched up 44 years in various leadership roles including Group Leader. They have fond memories of seeing youth and adult leaders grow through the opportunities Scouting offered.

Advertisement

"It is great to see that the group is in such fine fettle," Ms Duncan said.

"Hopefully a new home will be found soon," added Ken.

"Since its founding in 1972 St Columba's Scout Group has helped thousands of young people enjoy new adventures, experience the outdoors, learn how to interact with others, gain confidence and reach their full potential,' said Scouts Waikato Zone Leader Jane Hansen.

"Scouts NZ is leading a change in Scouting philosophy, which sees sections becoming youth-led and adult leader supported."

One St Columba's Scout recently helped a team of other Scouts and adult leaders plan and run the 22nd New Zealand Scout Jamboree at Mystery Creek where he was presented with the Chief Scout Award.

He was inspired by young leaders who earned their Chief Scout Award when they were Scouts and earned their Queen Scout Award through the Venturer Unit. In recent years two St Columba's Cubs were presented with the section's highest award the Outdoor Adventure Award.

The group is also reaching across the world to twin with 1st Newport Scouts (The Old Guard) of Newport, Isle of Wight, UK. The Isle of Wight is a short trip to Brownsea Island, in Poole Harbour, where Lord Baden-Powell held an experimental camp in 1907. 1st Newport is the world's oldest surviving Scout group.