Hamilton City Council is on water alert level one after an increase in water use in December so far.

The water level restriction means sprinkler use must be limited to between 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm daily, while hand-held hosing can be done at any time.

Moving to level one will also affect Waikato District residents in Tauwhare, Matangi and Gordonton, as they're supplied by Hamilton's water network. Residents in Waipa and other Waikato District Council areas have not yet moved to an alert level.

Hamilton City Council's city waters manager Maire Porter said Hamilton is just one of many river users who take water from the Waikato River and there is a limit to the amount that can be taken each year.

"December always sees an increase in water consumption and with reduced rainfall expected over the coming months as the weather really starts to heat up, we need to start being conscious about the amount of water we use," Mrs Porter said.

"There's a number of easy and effective ways we can do this like turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or taking a shorter shower. They may seem like small changes but they all help us to conserve and preserve our wai and may prevent further water restrictions over the summer months."

Waipa District Council's water services manager Martin Mould has said that the introduction of water meters has reduced the usual summer demand on water.

"In Waipa, our residents are more aware of their water use since the installation of water meters and we are certainly seeing a decrease in water use across the district as a result. Recent rainfall has also contributed significantly to keeping water alert levels at bay. We continue to monitor water use and will move to a water alert level one when our trigger levels are reached."

While most of the Waikato district isn't on water restrictions just yet, Waikato District Council acting general manager service delivery Roger MacCulloch says the southern communities need to be mindful that they have their water supplied by Hamilton City.

"We're hopeful that the rest of the district can remain off water alerts this summer if everyone is smart with their water use."