Hamilton drivers need to keep a closer eye on their speed after a range of changes to speed limits in the city were introduced this month.

Most of the latest round of speed limit changes came into effect on November 4, with the change on Bader St and Willis St (from 50kmh to 30kmh) taking effect on November 11.

The changes include a reduction of the speed limit from 50kmh to 30kmh along London St, in the city's central business district.

The London St speed limit change is part of a larger project to make safety improvements for pedestrians and includes the recent installation of a raised safety pedestrian platform at the intersection of London St and Barton St.

Advertisement

To highlight the changes, new road signs have been installed along with yellow 'new speed limit' signs.

This is part of Hamilton City Council's speed management plan put in place last year, following feedback from the community about where speed was an issue within the city.

City Transportation Network Operations Team Leader Robyn Denton said the speed limit changes are consistent with the city-wide approach to speed management.

"By reducing speed limits and helping to reduce speeds on our streets, we are working towards decreasing the number and severity of crashes."

The Dixon Rd intersection will also re-open this weekend. The intersection had been undergoing upgrades to prepare for the development of Hamilton's newest suburb, Peacocke, which will begin next year.

Hamilton speed limit changes

• Bader St and Willis St – reduction from 50kmh to 30kmh.

• London St – reduction from 50kmh to 30kmh.

• Kay Rd area – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.

• Tea Fields area – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.

• Hector Drive area – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.

• North Pardoa Blvd area – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.

• Webb Dr – increase from 50kmh to 60kmh.

• Minogue Dr – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.