Paula Southgate has been preliminary elected Hamilton mayor, but preliminary results are not due until tomorrow, with special votes also yet to be counted.

In 2016, Paula Southgate and Andrew King contested one of the tightest mayoralty results in New Zealand history, with Ms Southgate missing out by six votes.

Andrew King released a short video on his council Facebook page saying the people of Hamilton has chosen a new mayor, and he thanked Hamiltonian for their support over the last three years.

Four term city councillor Angela O'Leary announced on Facebook she was unsuccessful for the mayoralty, but will continue to serve as a West Ward councillor, while 26-year old Louise Hutt said she received a phone call saying she was "unsucessful for mayor, and was seventh place for West (there's six seats on council) but I'm only 300 votes behind the next candidate and there's 3,700 votes which came in today and also specials too."

The preliminary results will be announced tomorrow morning once all the votes have been received, while an official result is not expected until October 17, once special votes have been counted.

Thank you to each and every one of my supporters. Not our day today. While I'm not the Mayor, I am so proud to be your West Ward Councillor for the next term and will continue to serve you all. Posted by Angela O'Leary for Mayor of Hamilton City on Friday, 11 October 2019

In the Waikato Regional Council, there are two new elected members in the Hamilton constituent - Angela Strange (19,268) and Jennifer Nickel (13,920). Russ Rimmington (16,778) and Barry Quayle (15,566) have been re-elected. William Durning received 13,044 votes, with Peter Koizumi coming in with 5234.

