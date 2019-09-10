Touring Aotearoa for the first time, the award-winning and critically acclaimed A Doll's House is set to make waves including in Hamilton next week.

Originally commissioned for Auckland Theatre Company's 2015 season and last performed in Wellington's Circa Theatre in 2017, A Doll's House is a "provocative", "visceral" and "skilful adaptation" of the Henrik Ibsen classic.

Nora Helmer has it all: a successful and attractive husband, a big house and two charming children. But as Christmas festivities get under way, events from the past return to wreak havoc in paradise.

Cleverly exposing the power and gender dynamics within a marriage, this version of the explosive story has been re-contextualised in a modern Aotearoa complete with a sugar-free, eco-conscious lifestyle.

Returning to the role of Nora is the outstanding Sophie Hambleton (TV's Westside), whose "searing" performance in the Wellington premiere at Circa Theatre was critically acclaimed.

Hamilton local Ollie Shallcrass, 10, has won the role of Billy. Photo / Supplied

Opposite her, Simon Leary (Filthy Business, Hudson and Halls) joins the cast for the first time as Nora's husband Theo. Kali Kopae, Francis Biggs and veteran actor Peter McCauley form the supporting cast from the Wellington production. They will be joined on tour by 10-year-old Sophie Fulton as Bee, Nora and Theo's daughter.

Sophie Fulton had a feature role in the Universal Studios film Mortal Engines, released last year and also has a wealth of stage experience. The role of her twin brother Billy will be filled by a young local actor in each of the three centres where the show is touring to.

After auditions, the Hamilton role has gone to Ollie Shallcrass, 10, who is in Year 5 at Tamahere Model Country School.

Ollie has played various roles on stage in primary school productions, and performed on stage in lead roles for school holiday programmes with Ignite Performing Arts School in Cambridge and Arts on Show in Hamilton.

Ollie has performed in front of large audiences in Jump Jam competitions in Tauranga (2018) and St Peters Cambridge (2019), where both the teams he was in won the regional competitions and in 2018 were awarded second in the national competition. He is the only boy in a Jump Jam crew of 12.

Ollie is stoked to be involved in this professional production and says its an honour. He says he is looking forward to learning new acting skills and getting tips from the professionals.