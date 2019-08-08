The trend of decreasing voter turnout in Hamilton's previous council elections could leave this year's candidates fighting for a slimmer share of fewer votes. Tom Rowland reports.

In 2016, Hamilton's voter turnout in the postal ballot was the lowest of all New Zealand metropolitan centres at just over 30 per cent of eligible voters, and the fourth lowest of all councils.

It was lower than the national turnout of 42 per cent and lower than Tauranga, Christchurch, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Nelson.

One Hamilton resident, civic campaigner Judy McDonald, says poor process is to blame and is causing democracy to

